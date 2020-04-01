Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 188,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

MMM stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. 3,777,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,327. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

