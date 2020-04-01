Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

XOM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,998,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482,939. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

