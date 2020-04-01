Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $128.81. 12,601,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

