Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.29.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

