Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

