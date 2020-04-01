Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

