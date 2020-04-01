Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from to in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

