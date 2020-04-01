Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 2,294,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,180. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

