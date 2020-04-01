Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.23.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 13,438,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311,225. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.