CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading 6.2% Higher

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.44, approximately 1,403,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,527,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $7,330,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after buying an additional 376,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.