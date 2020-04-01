CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 2,107,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $7,330,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 42.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

