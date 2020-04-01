DAD (DAD) Market Cap Achieves $10.08 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, DAD has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $2.28 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.75 or 0.04723991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

