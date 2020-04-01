Dash Price Tops $63.77 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Dash has a total market cap of $600.49 million and $498.94 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $63.77 or 0.01006358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Poloniex, SouthXchange and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,416,975 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Livecoin, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, B2BX, OKEx, xBTCe, BitBay, HitBTC, Coindeal, Bleutrade, WEX, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, C-Patex, Coinhub, Liqui, BX Thailand, ACX, Braziliex, Coinrail, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, C2CX, Indodax, Negocie Coins, Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Graviex, CryptoBridge, ABCC, Kuna, Ovis, Crex24, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Tidex, C-CEX, Bithumb, Poloniex, Exmo, Bisq, BiteBTC, Bittylicious, TradeOgre, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Coinroom, CoinEx, Cryptomate, LBank, YoBit, Iquant, COSS, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coinsquare, Binance, Bitfinex, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Exrates and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

