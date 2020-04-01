Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56,867.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Deep South Resources Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

