DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 483,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,675. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.