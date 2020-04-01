Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.25 ($43.31).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €34.57 ($40.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,790 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

