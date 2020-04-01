DigitalBits Price Up 84.6% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $89,712.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.01007636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,960,432 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

