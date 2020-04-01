DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.
NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 291,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DSP Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
