DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 291,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DSP Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

