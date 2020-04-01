Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNLM. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 994.17 ($13.08).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of LON DNLM traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 690.50 ($9.08). 383,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,038.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 982.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.