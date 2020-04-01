Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Eaton Vance traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $30.31, approximately 1,234,124 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 704,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

EV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

