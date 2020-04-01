Edge (DADI) Price Down 45.9% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $10,060.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.75 or 0.04723991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,212,922 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

