Elysium Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00597725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008740 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

