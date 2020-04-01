ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Up 6.2%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.14, 585,583 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 478,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55, a PEG ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ENI by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

