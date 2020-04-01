EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 133,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.