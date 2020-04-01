Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Trading Up 6%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.84, approximately 188,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $885.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,295 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

