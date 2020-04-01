Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Trading Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $57.70, 2,907,264 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,179,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

