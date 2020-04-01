Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Trading Up 6.5%

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.05, approximately 1,573,207 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,533,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

About Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

