Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $4.94 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $574.82 million and $1.44 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00077804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Exmo, LBank and BTC Trade UA. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.02077396 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Indodax, BCEX, CoinExchange, LBank, QBTC, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Gatehub, Koineks, C-CEX, FCoin, ABCC, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, YoBit, Kraken, Exrates, Kucoin, CoinEx, Huobi, Bit-Z, EXX, BigONE, Coinone, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Exmo, Ovis, Bitsane, Upbit, ChaoEX, Liquid, Gate.io, CPDAX, C2CX, Coinhub, Coinroom, Coinut, Coinbase Pro, Cryptomate, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, BitForex, Korbit, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International, RightBTC, Crex24, OKEx, HBUS, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, BTC Markets and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

