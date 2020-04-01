E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.42.

ETFC stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

