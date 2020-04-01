Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, 356,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 812,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 278.89% and a negative return on equity of 285.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 124,053 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

