Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.
Shares of FHI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 829,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,103. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.