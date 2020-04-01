Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 829,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,103. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.04 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.