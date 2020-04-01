Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Federated Hermes traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.79, approximately 829,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 906,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.04 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.