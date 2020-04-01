Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERGY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. 307,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,461. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

