Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.25 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $5.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BitMax, Bitbns and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,762,492 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitAsset, Binance, MXC, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, BitMax, BiKi, Korbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC, WazirX, Bittrex, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

