Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

FCAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

