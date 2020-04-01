Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIE. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.45 ($74.94).

FRA FIE traded down €1.55 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.60 ($60.00). 61,308 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.93.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

