First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.39, 132,232 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 110,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

