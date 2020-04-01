First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet cut First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,521. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Bank by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

