First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

FDEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,379. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $542.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,132 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

