First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 233,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,652. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

