Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of FBHS traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

