Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. 278,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,228,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

