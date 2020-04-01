Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 4,354,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 525,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

