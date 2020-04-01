Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Frontline stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 4,473,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,688. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

