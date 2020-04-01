Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.92 ($42.93).

FPE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.15 ($33.90). 36,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.32. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

