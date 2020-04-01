Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.92 ($42.93).

FPE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.15 ($33.90). 36,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.32. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

