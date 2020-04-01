Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.