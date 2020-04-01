FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $216,160.68 and $15,163.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, COSS and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinbe, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Token Store and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.