Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

LON GFRD traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.06 ($1.76). 583,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.55. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

