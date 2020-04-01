Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.49, approximately 7,455,888 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,322,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 948,214 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,877 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,274,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 189,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 744,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

