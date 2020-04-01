Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $68.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Godaddy traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $52.86, approximately 4,511,817 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,935,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

